Tigran Ulikhanyan relieved of the post of head of State Control Service
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Ulikhanyan has been relieved of the post of the head of State Control Service.
ARMENPRESS reports Ulikhanyan was appointed as head of State Control Service on January 15, 2021.
