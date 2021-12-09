YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening of the virtual "Summit For Democracy". The Summit is initiated by US President Joe Biden. The two-day event is attended by leaders and representatives of over a hundred countries, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Joe Biden delivered remarks at the opening of the Summit, after which the panel discussions started.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations and the private sector are also taking part in the Summit.

Issues related to countering threats to democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights are on the agenda of the two-day debates.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the "Summit For Democracy" is scheduled on December 10.