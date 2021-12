Ishkhan Zakaryan to continue serving as independent MP after quitting opposition Pativ Unem faction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Ishkhan Zakaryan is quitting the opposition Pativ Unem faction and will continue serving as an independent lawmaker.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan said at today’s session that Speaker Alen Simonyan received on December 9 an official letter from Zakaryan notifying on his withdrawal from the bloc.

Other details weren't immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan