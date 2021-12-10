Int’l security guarantees in Artsakh must be termless before final settlement of conflict – State Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan deliberately and regularly is provoking incidents in the line of contact with Artsakh in order to keep the population in fear, force them to migrate, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan told a press conference in Armenpress, stating that the people of Artsakh have a strong resistance, and works are being done to improve the security guarantees.

“We still have a lot to do. Before the war, the line of contact with Azerbaijan was around 200 km long, but now it is 500 km, most of which is a new frontline. Another problem is that the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are close to our settlements. We have publicly proposed that the armed forces must be far from the settlements. This should be discussed by the international partners and mediators”, Beglaryan said.

The investigative mechanisms are very important, but are very weak, he said. “I think here all international partners and mediators need to act”, he stated.

Commenting on the recent incidents of murders of Artsakh people by the Azerbaijani servicemen, Beglaryan said that Azerbaijan even didn’t provide the name of the criminal of the latest incident in Shushi neither to the Artsakh authorities nor the Russian side.

“The Karabakh conflict must be solved with peaceful means based on the unconditional recognition of our rights, the people’s right to self-determination, the international recognition of the independence and the return of the occupied territories. These are the red lines which must be for the Armenians of Artsakh, Armenia and all over the world”, the State Minister said.

Beglaryan says it’s obvious that the conflict has no quick solution given Azerbaijan’s unconstructive behavior. Artsakh is inclined that the international security guarantees, including the presence of the peacekeepers must be termless, before the final settlement of the conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan