Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-21

YEREVAN, 10 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 495.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.74 drams to 558.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 653.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 117.24 drams to 28285.02 drams. Silver price down by 2.73 drams to 354.33 drams. Platinum price down by 13.49 drams to 15064.96 drams.