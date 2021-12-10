Armenian Deputy FM attends first meeting on establishment of a regional consultative platform

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the first meeting aimed at establishing a regional consultative platform was held in Moscow on December 10, with the participation of representatives of Armenia, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the scope of possible regional cooperation was discussed at the meeting, which included issues related to the economy, transport, culture and humanitarian spheres.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gorgyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side that the agenda of the regional consultative platform should be aimed at forming a mutually beneficial agenda of regional cooperation, refraining from replication of activities of other international platforms, including those with conflict resolution mandates.

An agreement was reached to continue the consultations based on the respect of the rights of all countries in the region.