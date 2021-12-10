Armenia urges Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions – Statement of MFA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia calls on the Republic of Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions, not to hinder the efforts to establish peace and stability in the region, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the MFA Armenia.

According to the statement, the armed provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani side along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border take place on daily basis.

“On December 10, as a result of a regular provocation Vahe Manaseryan, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia, has been killed, another 8 have been injured.

Expressing deep condolences to the family of the killed serviceman, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded servicemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia condemns the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, states that they are planned and are aimed at continuing to aggravate the situation in the region.

This claim is based on the fact that Azerbaijan is constantly developing the absurd rhetoric of the so-called "Zangezur Corridor", which contradicts the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26 agreements reached in Sochi, and is an open expression of aspirations towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia”, reads the statement.

Noting that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan illegally invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in May this year, occupying an area of more than 40 square kilometers, the Armenian MFA noted that the incident of December 10 took place in one of those areas.

“To date, Azerbaijan has not responded to the proposal of the Republic of Armenia on the simultaneous withdrawal of troops, which was handed over to the Azerbaijani side on November 26 in a written form.

The Republic of Armenia draws the attention of its main security partner Russian Federation, the CSTO, the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries to the above-mentioned facts, as well as on the fact that official Baku continues to make clear threats of use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia with belligerent statements, violating the basic principles of international law, including the UN Charter, endangering regional and global security”, reads the statement of the MFA Armenia, adding that the Republic of Armenia calls on the Republic of Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions, not to hinder the efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia thinks that one of the ways to avoid further aggravation of the situation may be the simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the launch of an international monitoring mechanism along the border.