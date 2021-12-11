OIL PRICES HAVE RISEN - 10-12-21

NEW YORK - LONDON, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS: As a result of the December 10 trading sessions on the world's largest commodity exchanges, the following oil prices were set:

On the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) the price of WTI (Light Sweet) oil increased by 1.41% to $ 71.96. On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) the price of Brent crude oil rose by 1.05% to $ 75.15.

The unit of measurement for oil is the barrel. One barrel is 158.98 liters.

The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) is an American stock exchange founded in 1882 and ranks first in oil futures trading. Currently, trading on two stock exchanges - NYMEX - oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions - COMEX gold, silver, copper, aluminum.

The London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is a London-based global financial futures exchange based in 1982.