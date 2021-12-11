LME. NON-FERROUS METAL PRICES - 10-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS: The following prices were set for non-ferrous metal futures (3 months) as a result of the trading session on December 10 on the London Metal Exchange:

The price of aluminum decreased by 0.57% և made 2619.00 dollars, the price of copper decreased by 0.27% և made 9531.00 dollars, the price of lead decreased by 0.77% և made 2265.00 dollars, the price of nickel decreased by 0.05% և made 19820.00 The price of tin decreased by 0.25% to $ 39450.00, the price of zinc decreased by 0.68% to $ 3299.00, the price of molybdenum remained unchanged to $ 44750.00, the price of cobalt remained unchanged to $ 69815.00.

The unit of price is tons.