EUROPEAN INDICES DECREASED - 10-12-21

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS: The results of the trading sessions of the European stock exchanges on December 10 are as follows:

The German DAX index fell by 0.10% to 15,623.31 points, the French CAC 40 index fell by 0.24% to 6991.68 points, the British FTSE index fell by 0.40% to 7291.78 points and the Russian RTSI index fell by 1.24 by% և amounted to 1612.25 points.