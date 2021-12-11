Armenia reports 290 daily coronavirus cases and 20 death cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 290new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 342,405, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6700 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past day.

610 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 324,834.

The death toll has risen to 7788 (20 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 8309.