Conscript arrested for killing his fellow-serviceman
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated at the General Military Investigative Department on the murder of a serviceman by his fellow-serviceman and wounding 2 others.
The serviceman that has committed the crime is arrested.
Preliminary investigation is underway.
