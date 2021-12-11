Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Conscript arrested for killing his fellow-serviceman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated at the General Military Investigative Department on the murder of a serviceman by his fellow-serviceman and wounding 2 others.

The serviceman that has committed the crime is arrested.

Preliminary investigation is underway.








