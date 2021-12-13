Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

More than 1,4 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

More than 1,4 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 1,452,374 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health said today.

869,750 people received the first dose, and 582,624 – the second dose.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]