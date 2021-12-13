Armenian Minister, French Ambassador discuss economic cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received on December 10 Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot to discuss the priority directions of the economic cooperation between the two countries for 2022, the ministry reports.

Minister Kerobyan highlighted the cooperation of Armenia and France in a number of areas of economy. “The humanitarian and political relations of our countries are at a high level and could create favorable conditions for the deepening of economic ties. We are ready to do the maximum to develop the economic direction of the cooperation of our countries”, he said.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of the Armenian-French economic cooperation roadmap 2021-2026 which was signed recently in Paris and stated that the two countries have a lot to do in the economic sector.

The meeting also touched upon the economic measures to be taken by the Armenian government’s five-year action plan.

At the end of the meeting the French Ambassador informed the Armenian Minister that economic forum is expected to be held in France in the beginning of 2022 and invited the Armenian side to participate in the event. The minister accepted the invitation and told that he will personally attend the forum.