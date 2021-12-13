Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Armenian President, French Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting today with Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Presidential Office reports.

The Armenian President and the French Ambassador discussed the current agenda of the bilateral relations, as well as the regional security and stability.

 








