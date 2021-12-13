EU’s Charles Michel to host PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev for trilateral talks on December 14
16:58, 13 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel will host on December 14 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels for talks.
Michel will first hold bilateral talks with the two leaders and then a trilateral meeting, RIA Novosti reported citing a EU representative.
