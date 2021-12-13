Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-21

YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 December, USD exchange rate is down by 0.65 drams to 494.67 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.38 drams to 557.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.32 drams to 655.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 20.14 drams to 28305.16 drams. Silver price is down by 6.11 drams to 348.22 drams. Platinum price is down by 35.67 drams to 15029.29 drams.