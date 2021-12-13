Arayik Harutyunyan, Ambassador Anne Louyot discuss range of issues of Armenian-French friendly relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, ARMENPTRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-French friendly relations, stressed the need to develop and expand cooperation in various spheres.

In particular, the parties discussed issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties, cooperation in the field of public administration, and further steps in those directions.

Arayik Harutyunyan and Ambassador Anne Louyot expressed confidence that as a result of the effective efforts of the two Governments, the relations between Armenia and France will get a new impetus in the near future.