Armenia, Serbia consider opportunities of establishing joint ventures

YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on December 13 received Chargé d'Affaires of Serbia Tatyana Panayotovich-Tsvetkovich. Deputy Ministers Arshak Aslanyan and Rafayel Gevorgyan were also present at the meeting. AREMENPRESS reports Minister of Economy of Armenia informs that greeting the guests, Vahan Kerobyan highlighted the necessity of expansion of mutually beneficial relations in the economic sphere. The Minister emphasized that Armenian-Serbian economic relations have a big potential of expansion and offered to outline the main directions which are more expedient for cooperation. For that purpose, Tatyana Panayotovich-Tsvetkovich was briefed on the priorities of the Government of Armenia, the priorities of economy and the ongoing state- supported programmes.



Then the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interest. Vahan Kerobyan mentioned that Armenia and Serbia can cooperate, in particular, in light and heavy industry, agriculture, solar energy, information technology and high technology, mechanical engineering, diamonds, pharmaceuticals.



Informing that in Armenia is planned to create 3 industrial parks of high-quality infrastructures, the Minister offered that Serbian companies also get included in this process.

A reference was made to the implementation of investments by Serbian companies in priority fields in Armenia, the establishment of Armenian-Serbian joint ventures, organization of business forum and holding meetings in B2B framework were observed.



The opportunities of creation of intergovernmental committee on issues of Armenian-Serbian economic and scientific-technological cooperation were discussed.