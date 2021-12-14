Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”

Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS.  Just like before, Armenia is now also ready for the process aimed at the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is set forth in the government program, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

“From this perspective we assess positively the Turkish Foreign Minister’s statement on appointing a special envoy with the purpose of normalization of relations, and we confirm that the Armenian side will also appoint a special envoy for dialogue,” Hunanyan said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]