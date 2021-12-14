Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 7.75%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 9.25%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 6.25%.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]