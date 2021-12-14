Azerbaijani forces must be withdrawn from roads in Syunik: Ombudsman presents concrete facts to German officials

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received today Director for Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus and Central Asia Countries of FRG Federal Foreign Office Matthias Lüttenberg and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the Ombudsman’s Office reports.

Arman Tatoyan presented to the guests concrete facts and examples about the violations of rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani servicemen. He told them that since November 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces are illegally deployed near the villages in Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces and on the roads between the communities of Syunik province.

“In addition to the human rights violations that are taking place almost every day, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also illegally blocked the Goris-Kapan and Kapan-Chakaten highways in Syunik. As a result the villages near these roads have appeared in isolation and are facing humanitarian problems”, the Ombudsman said, adding that the alternative road is not a solution as people’s right to life and security is not ensured.

The Ombudsman also emphasized that the Azerbaijani forces must be withdrawn from the roads, and a demilitarized security zone must be created.

Tatoyan also touched upon the release of the Armenian captives who are illegally held in Azerbaijan, the urgency of their return.

The meeting also covered issues relating to the judicial system, the protection of women’s rights, etc.