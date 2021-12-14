Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Kazakh Ambassador discuss development of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. On December 14, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the Parliament’s press service reports.

The Head of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Friendship Group Vagharshak Hakobyan also attended the meeting.

After exchanging greetings Alen Simonyan congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of Independence Day to be marked in Kazakhstan in the near future.

The Head of Parliament highlighted the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, in the bilateral format, as well as in the international parliamentary structures.

The sides touched upon the cooperation of the two countries in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary, the CSTO Parliamentary Assemblies, in the Inter-Parliamentary Union and in the EAEU.

In the context of bilateral relations, the Speaker also underlined that the inter-parliamentary cooperation, where he considered as a key issue the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

The post-war situation was discussed, particularly the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war and the captive persons by Azerbaijan.

In strengthening of the Armenian-Kazakh relations the parties highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan.