Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-12-21

YEREVAN, 14 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 December, USD exchange rate down by 6.22 drams to 488.45 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.44 drams to 552.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.26 drams to 645.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 229.49 drams to 28075.67 drams. Silver price up by 0.72 drams to 348.94 drams. Platinum price down by 346.02 drams to 14683.27 drams.