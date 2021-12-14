Meeting between PM Pashinyan and EU’s Charles Michel kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with European Council President Charles Michel has kicked off in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan posted the video about the start of the meeting on his Facebook page.

After a private talk with the President of the European Council, a trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled.

Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the sixth summit of the Eastern Partnership on December 15 in Brussels. In the sidelines of the event, the Armenian Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with European partners.