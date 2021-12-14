PM Pashinyan, EU’s Charles Michel hope for effective trilateral negotiations with Azerbaijani president

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, had a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Charles Michel for the consistent efforts aimed at solving the problems caused by the 44-day war.

The interlocutors referred to the upcoming trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev scheduled for today, attaching importance to the continuity and strengthening of the dialogue. The parties expressed hope for effective negotiations, which will contribute to stability and a comprehensive settlement of the issues.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also touched upon the agenda and issues for discussion at the sixth summit of the Eastern Partnership to be held in Brussels on December 15. The parties highlighted the development of Armenia-EU cooperation and the effective implementation of programs within the framework of the Eastern Partnership for the benefit of the implementation of institutional reforms and the strengthening of democracy in our country.

The sides stressed the importance of the reforms launched in Armenia during the last three years and the steps taken by the Armenian Government in that direction. In this context, the President of the European Council stressed the readiness of the EU to further deepen and expand the partnership for the implementation of the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Charles Michel also referred to the developments taking place in the South Caucasus.