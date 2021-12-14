Artsakh must have direct and uncontrolled border with Armenia - State Minister of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Lachin corridor cannot be under any type of control of Azerbaijan, this issue has nothing to do with the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter microblog in response to Ilham Aliyev’s announcement.

“Artsakh must have direct and uncontrolled border with Armenia and our territories that are under occupation must be returned”, Beglaryan added.