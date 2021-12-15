Huge financial package of investments for EaP countries to be discussed at Brussels summit - Charles Michel

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A huge financial package of investments for the countries of the Eastern Partnership will be discussed at today’s summit, President of the European Council Charles Michel said at a briefing following the meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels.

“We have tomorrow the Eastern Partnership summit. We intend to propose a huge financial package of investments. And we hope that it could be also a leverage in order to enhance the cooperation among the countries of this region”, he said, after the December 14th meeting.