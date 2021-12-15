Pashinyan and Aliyev also had tête-à-tête conversation in Brussels, reveals President of European Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief tête-à-tête meeting in Brussels, according to the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Pashinyan and Aliyev held a trilateral meeting hosted by Michel in Brussels.

After the meeting, Michel told reporters that he left the two leaders alone briefly in order for them to engage in direct contact.

“This is true,” Michel told a reporter when asked to comment. “Because I thought it is important for me to help, to support, to encourage. It was also very important for them, this occasion to speak directly.”

Michel attached importance to creating direct contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, and expressed conviction that the direct contacts are very useful.