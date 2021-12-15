Georgian justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart’s invitation to visit Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan met with Justice Minister of Georgia Rati Bregadze in Venice, the Armenian justice ministry reported.

Karen Andreasyan introduced his Georgian counterpart on the ongoing reforms in Armenia in the field of public services, compulsory enforcement of judicial acts, highlighting Armenia’s interest to localize the practice of Justice Houses of Georgia.

The Georgian justice minister accepted the Armenian counterpart’s invitation to visit Armenia to outline the directions of reforms, as well as discuss the details of organizing the 4th Armenian-Georgian legal forum in Georgia.