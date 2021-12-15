President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today, his Office said.

President Harutyunyan told the Security Council members that the crisis problems of this year are mainly overcome, but noted that still a lot needs to be done to resist both the domestic and external challenges.

The President of Artsakh gave same instructions to the responsible officials for solving the existing security problems.