Russia hopes Brussels discussions will contribute to implementation of agreements between Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the continuation of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Armenia Maria Zakharova said, referring to the Brussels meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on December 14.

“The meeting of the two leaders took place yesterday evening, the information about the content of the discussion continues to be received, we are analyzing it”, Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia hopes that the results of the Brussels talks will contribute to the further implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, which were reached during the previous three meetings.