LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 December:

The price of aluminum down by 1.56% to $2590.00, copper price down by 2.06% to $9285.00, lead price down by 1.17% to $2279.00, nickel price down by 1.96% to $19275.00, tin price down by 1.54% to $38300.00, zinc price down by 2.22% to $3256.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.