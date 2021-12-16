Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue contacts

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to continue the contacts.

“An agreement has been reached with the President of Azerbaijan to continue the contacts on our agenda issues, by trying to form and formulate common views and approaches. In other words, to agree over and overcome the disagreements that exist”, the Armenian PM said at the Cabinet meeting today.

Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Brussels on December 14 at the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit. Another meeting was held also on December 15 at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.