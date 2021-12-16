Ameriabank signs USD 20 million loan agreements with responsAbility and the Global Climate Partnership Fund

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank has signed USD 20 million loan agreements with responsAbility Investments AG and the Global Climate Partnership Fund (“GCPF”) aimed at financing small and medium size enterprises and green projects in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ameriabank.

Artak Hanesyan, Ameriabank CEO, commented: “As an impact-aware financial institution, we constantly work on improving our environmental footprint further, and we are delighted to have our long-standing partners at ResponsAbility and GCPF with us on this journey. SME financing and green projects in particular are a priority for us, and with these facilities we will be able to expand access to finance for Armenian SMEs at the same time ensuring positive environmental impact.”

“Together with the Global Climate Partnership Fund, responsAbility is glad to support Ameriabank with long term Senior Loans. The latter is a long-standing partner and one of our largest exposures worldwide. We look forward to, through this funding, strengthen our support to local SME’s and green projects, and thus contribute to the economic recovery of Armenia, following the dual shock witnessed in 2020,” commented Younes Bouaziz, Senior Investment Officer, responsAbility, MENA and Caucasus.

About responsAbility Investments AG

responsAbility has invested over USD 11 billion in emerging markets since 2003, and as an impact asset manager, focuses on climate finance, sustainable food production, and financial inclusion. It works closely with players in local markets, as it maintains eight offices around the globe, in order to strategically take steps to directly contribute to reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Currently, responsAbility manages USD 3.6 billion in assets invested in over 300 ESG-vetted high-impact companies in nearly 80 countries.

About the Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF)

The Global Climate Partnership Fund is an investment company under Luxembourg law dedicated to tackling the shortage of appropriate financing for low-carbon projects in developing economies. It was established by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), KfW Entwicklungsbank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2009 as a public-private partnership. Junior catalytic capital is provided by BMU, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) of the UK, Denmark’s development cooperation (Danida). Other private and public investors include ASN Bank, Ärzteversorgung Westfalen-Lippe, FMO, OeEB, Sparkasse Bremen, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Heilsarmee.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Being the first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services. Now Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia according to the most recent reportable data, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion.