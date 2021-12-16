Vice President of Armenian parliament, Ambassador of Poland discuss status of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan met with Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pavel Cheplak.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented the post-war situation, spoke about the aggressive encroachments of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the sovereign territory of Armenia, highlighted the urgency of returning Armenian prisoners of war to the Motherland. The Vice President of the National Assembly highlighted the voicing of the clear position of the European countries on the abovementioned issues.

The issue of the Artsakh status was also touched upon.

The sides discussed issues on democracy in Armenia.

Thanking for the reception, the Ambassador highlighted the Armenian-Polish friendly relations that have centuries-old history. Pavel Cheplak expressed hope that the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries will further deepen.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan expressed readiness for contributing to the improvement of the Armenian-Polish relations and the development of the inter-parliamentary relations.