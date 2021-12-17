Parliamentary committee OKs Kristinne Grigoryan’s candidacy as next human rights defender
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee of the Armenian Parliament approved the candidacy of First Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan’s as the next Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
She still needs to pass a confirmation vote at a plenary session of parliament to be elected to the position.
Grigoryan was nominated by the ruling Civil Contract party.
