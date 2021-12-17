Eduard Babayan elected mayor of Abovyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party’s candidate Eduard Babayan has been elected as Mayor of Abovyan town of Kotayk province.

The local elections in Abovyan were held on December 5.

Prosperous Armenia party received 46,28% of the votes, Civil Contract party – 36,65%, Republic party – 11,93% and Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 5,12%.

Prosperous Armenia party will have 13 members of the Council, Civil Contract party – 10, Republic – 3, ARF – 1.

During the first session of the Council, 2 candidates were nominated for the Mayor – Eduard Babayan from the Prosperous Armenia party and Pavel Tsugunyan from the Civil Contract party.

14 members of the Council voted in favor of Babayan, 12 voted in favor of Tsugunyan.