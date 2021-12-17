Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-21

YEREVAN, 17 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.17 drams to 481.19 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.14 drams to 545.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.80 drams to 640.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 485.01 drams to 27780.59 drams. Silver price up by 6.54 drams to 343.06 drams. Platinum price up by 328.21 drams to 14387.67 drams.