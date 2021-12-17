Yerevan City Council convenes extraordinary session to discuss vote of no confidence to Hayk Marutyan

YEREVAN, 17 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the Elders of the City of Yerevan convened an extraordinary session, the issue of filing vote of no confidence to Mayor Hayk Marutyan is on the agenda. As ARMENPRESS was informed from Yerevan City Council, the extraordinary session will take place on December 22.



The faction ''My Step'' of the Council of Elders of Yerevan announced about starting the process of filing vote of no confidence to Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan. The faction had informed earlier that Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan will be nominated for the post.