Armenia names Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as special envoy for dialogue with Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia appointed Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan as the special envoy for the dialogue with Turkey, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

Last week Turkey had appointed Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia.








