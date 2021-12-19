Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

President of France welcomes release of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release of 10 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan. 

“Ten Armenian soldiers were released. I want to salute the decisive action of the European Union, with which we will continue to promote this path of dialogue towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are going forward,” Macron tweeted.








