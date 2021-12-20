Armenia to create Constitutional Reforms Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree on dissolving the “Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms” which was created on February 12 and instead creating a Constitutional Reforms Council.

The Council will be presided by the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan.

Members of the Council will include the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on State-Legal Affairs, the Human Rights Defender, one Member of Parliament from each parliamentary faction, one representative from the Supreme Judicial Council, three representatives nominated by political parties (alliances) which didn’t participate in the distribution of mandates of the 8th parliament (parties eligible for nominating representatives must have participated in at least two parliamentary elections in at least the last 5 years. Three representatives nominated by NGOs registered in Armenia will also be included in the Council.

The Minister of Justice is entitled to nominate two representatives as additional members in the capacity of consultants (human rights protection, rule of law, strengthening of democratic system, legislative improvement, development of the judiciary system) from international organizations who’ve been working in Armenia for at least 5 consecutive years.

The Council will form a specialized commission for constitutional reforms composed from 5 members. The members of the commission will be elected by the council.

The Minister of Justice will present the composition of the council for the PM’s approval within a one-month period.