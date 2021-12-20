Public will be informed if there is agreement on the dates of the meeting of the special envoys of Armenia, Turkey – MFA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign ministry of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan referred to the announcement of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, saying that in the sidelines of the process of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, the special envoys of the two country may meet in the near future.

“The public will be properly informed in case of an agreement on the dates of the meeting of the special envoys within the framework of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey”, Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan will represent Armenia, while former Ambassador of Turkey to the USA Serdar Kılıç will represent Turkey.