Armenia highly values France’s consistent efforts aimed at lasting peace in region: Sarkissian congratulates Macron

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of birthday, the Presidential Office reports.

“I value your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and France.

The centuries-old friendship between the peoples of Armenia and France and the high-level dialogue between our countries have an important potential to further expand the mutual partnership.

I hope with joint efforts we will contribute to the development of the Armenian-French comprehensive agenda and the implementation of new initiatives.

Armenia highly appreciates France’s consistent efforts, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, and your personal engagement in particular, aimed at strengthening the lasting peace and stability in the region.

France’s attention to the issues relating to the Armenian prisoners of war, the protection of Artsakh’s historical-cultural heritage which came under the Azerbaijani control, as well as providing important assistance to the Artsakh-Armenians deserves special appreciation”, the Armenian President said in his congratulatory letter.