Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Pashinyan’s Office reports.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

The inter-agency delegation led by the Russian deputy PM arrived in Armenia for the session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

Welcoming the guests, PM Pashinyan highlighted the holding of the session of the Armenia-Russia inter-governmental commission in Yerevan, wishing a productive work.

The Russian deputy PM in turn thanked for the reception and said that the bilateral contacts have been quite intensive this year, as several business missions, representatives of Russian business, who are deeply interested in working in Armenia, have visited the country.

Pashinyan and Overchuk discussed also the agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation and the economic ties. They touched upon the 2021 bilateral trade turnover volumes and praised the growth registered in the field.

Both sides emphasized the importance of making joint efforts to develop the commercial and investment partnership and fully utilize the potential existing in the field.

The sides also exchanged views about the prospects of restoring the transportation communications in the South Caucasian region and the activity of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan working group led by the deputy prime ministers.