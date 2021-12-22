Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Kuwait to Armenia Nawaf Alenezi, the Presidential Office reports.

The meeting covered topics relating to the current level of the relations between Armenia and Kuwait and their development prospects. The sides stated that the two countries have a mutual partnership potential in banking, tourism and high technology sectors.

The regional affairs were also touched upon.








