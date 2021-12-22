President Sarkissian holds meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today at the presidential residence.
“The meeting addressed the current programs and priorities of the government, as well as the domestic and foreign challenges facing the country, and their overcoming,” the presidency said in a readout.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12.22-19:58 Shoygu called the Russian military a guarantor of peace in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12.22-18:36 The price of Russian gas for Armenia in 2022 will remain unchanged - Mher Grigoryan
- 12.22-18:26 Russia interested in developing mutual trade and investments with Armenia – Russian Deputy PM
- 12.22-18:04 We still need to learn how to use the power of the Diaspora – President Sarkissian’s interview with Asia Times
- 12.22-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-21
- 12.22-17:21 Asian Stocks up - 22-12-21
- 12.22-16:55 Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General
- 12.22-16:35 Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan loses no-confidence vote, Hrachya Sargsyan named successor
- 12.22-15:26 20th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation held in Yerevan
- 12.22-15:22 Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan faces no confidence vote, denies wrongdoing
- 12.22-15:14 Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia was “warning for entire Europe” - Valérie Pécresse
- 12.22-15:07 Armen Grigoryan, Stanislav Zas discuss programs to be implemented during Armenia’s chairmanship at CSTO
- 12.22-14:07 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan
- 12.22-13:50 Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait
- 12.22-13:04 China issues white paper on HK's democratic progress under framework of "one country, two systems"
- 12.22-12:11 2022 Russian-Armenian healthcare forum to be held in Armenia
- 12.22-11:28 Armenia reports 152 daily COVID-19 cases
- 12.22-10:52 Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister
- 12.22-10:38 Junior Eurovision winner Malena arrives back in Yerevan to cheering crowds of fans
- 12.22-09:47 COVID-19: Only over 270 people received booster shot so far
- 12.22-09:37 European Stocks up - 21-12-21
- 12.22-09:35 US stocks up - 21-12-21
- 12.22-09:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-12-21
- 12.22-09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-12-21
- 12.22-09:32 Oil Prices Up - 21-12-21
16:17, 12.18.2021
Viewed 2003 times Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway: Armenia to spend $200 million on restoring 45km-section
11:33, 12.16.2021
Viewed 1830 times Pashinyan highlights importance of opening Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway as soon as possible
13:09, 12.20.2021
Viewed 1690 times PHOTO: Turkish Interior Minister shakes hands and smiles with SULTAN MURAD commander who sent mercenaries to Karabakh
11:57, 12.18.2021
Viewed 1687 times Armenian government has political will to resolve Nagorno Karabakh conflict – says Security Council Secretary
20:01, 12.17.2021
Viewed 1589 times Practical trainings with TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system at Baghramyan shooting range