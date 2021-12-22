Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the ministry reports.

The CSTO chief congratulated Minister Papikyan on his recent appointment.

The sides discussed the priority directions of the CSTO activity during Armenia’s chairmanship at the organization. The defense minister said that raising and improving the efficiency of the CSTO activity, as well as further developing the CSTO military component will be one of the priorities of the Armenian side.

The officials also highlighted the importance of 2022 in terms of the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Collective Security and affirmed that all the events planned for the next year will be implemented more effectively for the benefit of increasing the mutual partnership between the CSTO member states and expanding the organization’s international role.