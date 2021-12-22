Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-21

YEREVAN, 22 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 December, USD exchange rate down by 1.97 drams to 479.14 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.76 drams to 540.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.49 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 636.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 153.06 drams to 27632.19 drams. Silver price up by 5.52 drams to 350.38 drams. Platinum price up by 141.61 drams to 14465.02 drams.